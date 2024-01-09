YouTube Boxer Jake Paul to Join Vivek Ramaswamy on Campaign Trail in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will barnstorm the campaign trail in Iowa with social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul on Sunday, the night before the Iowa Caucuses.

TMZ first reported that Paul will join Ramaswamy in the Hawkeye State, where they will attend rallies at four universities throughout the day.

Paul will join Ramaswamy and his campaign on the anti-woke businessman’s private plane when they travel between the events as the candidate works to drive out the Generation Z vote for Monday, campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet.

“We’re thrilled to have Jake join us on the trail,” McLaughlin said in a statement via text to Breitbart News. “The energy will be electric.”

McLaughlin added that “Young people are coming out in droves to our events” and highlighted that 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the date of the general election could caucus in the state. She put an emphasis on “shock the system.”

Paul is one of the most prominent social media influencers and celebrity boxers on the globe, boasting a whopping 25.7 million Instagram followers, 4.6 million followers on X, and 20.5 million YouTube subscribers as of this writing.

Ramaswamy, who sits in fourth place with eight percent in the RealClearPolling average in Iowa, attended Paul’s fight against Andre August on December 15, when the 26-year-old “Problem Child” knocked August out with a decisive right-handed uppercut to the jaw.

Ramaswamy was with Paul’s entourage, including Jake’s equally famous brother, Logan, prior to the fight and sat ringside for the short-lived match. Standing next to Ramaswamy ahead of the fight, Jake Paul said he would visit Iowa before the caucuses and called the 2024 election “the most important one in centuries.” He also encouraged followers to register and attend the caucuses.

Paul is one of two big names who are joining the 38-year-old entrepreneur in the home stretch before Monday’s caucuses. Conservative commentator Candace Owens will appear with him on the trail on Thursday at four stops, the campaign announced in a release. This will follow Wednesday’s town hall on Timcast, where Ramaswamy will join host Tim Pool before a live audience at a town hall event, as Breitbart News first reported. The event will be in direct competition with CNN’s Republican presidential debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC). The Ramaswamy campaign announced in a release Tuesday that Owens will be alongside Pool for the town hall.