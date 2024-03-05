Joe Biden, 81, Wins Iowa Democrat Presidential Caucuses 

President Joe Biden, 81, won the Iowa Democrat presidential caucuses on Super Tuesday.

Biden, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” won the caucuses with about 90 percent of the vote, with four percent voting “uncommitted.”

The “uncommitted” vote is significant, because it represents a portion of the Democrat party who are dissatisfied with Biden.

The Associated Press called the race before 7:00 p.m., with some 94 percent of the vote reporting.

The Democrats moved the Iowa caucuses to later in the primary season. The Democrat caucuses in Iowa were previously first on the calendar. They also changed the caucuses to a mail only process.

Incumbent presidents typically have a strong reelection advantage. However, Biden’s popularity is well below 50 percent due to a series of questionable policies:

Deadly Afghan withdrawal

Soaring inflation

Open border policies

Massive post-pandemic spending

Draconian coronavirus mandates

Historically, presidents with an approval rating of at least 50 percent win reelection, according to Gallup. Incumbents with approval ratings lower than 50 percent lose their reelection campaigns.

Biden’s approval rating stands in the mid-thirties, Ipsos polling shows. FiveThirtyEight revealed Biden is the least popular president in modern history. Biden’s approval rating is -18 percentage points:

37.7 percent approve of Biden.

55.6 percent disapprove of Biden.

Two issues are hurting Biden in particular. First, Biden is not very popular with Democrats. According to Fox News polling:

54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden.

Just 43 percent of Democrat primary voters want to keep Biden.

Second, 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, a New York Times/Siena College poll found last weekend.

