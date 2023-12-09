Poll: Joe Biden Least Popular President in Modern History

President Joe Biden is the least popular president in modern U.S. history, FiveThirtyEight polling shows.

The poll found Biden’s approval rating is -18 percentage points:

37.7 percent approve of Biden

55.6 percent disapprove of Biden

Biden’s -18 percentage points is the lowest in modern history, previous FiveThirtyEight polling found:

Donald Trump: 41.7 percent approval (-11.9 percentage points) Barack Obama: 44.8 percent approval (-3.4 percentage points) George W. Bush: 51.5 percent approval (+9.8 percentage points) Bill Clinton: 52.0 percent approval (+12.3 percentage points) H.W. Bush: 52.8 percent approval (+13.8 percentage points) Ronald Reagan: 51.8 percent approval (+13.7 percentage points) Jimmy Carter: 44.9 percent approval (+2 percentage points) Richard Nixon: 50.7 percent approval (+14.2 percentage points) Lyndon Johnson: 44.9 percent approval (+3.9 percentage points) Dwight Eisenhower: 77.6 percent approval (+64.5 percentage points) Harry Truman: 50.6 percent approval (+16.7 percentage points)

Despite the negative poll, Biden told donors this week he is running for president to defeat former President Donald Trump. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said, adding that Democrats “cannot let [Trump] win.”

After the event, a reporter asked Biden, “Would you be running if Trump wasn’t running?”

“I expect so,” Biden replied. “But he is running, and — I just — I have to run.”

Polling shows a downward trend for the president:

