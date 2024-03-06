Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley refused to endorse former President Donald Trump after bowing out of the Republican primary on Wednesday.

Haley’s decision not to endorse Trump — at least not immediately — underscores her significant policy differences with Trump, who opposes open borders, foreign wars, identity politics, and the administrative state.

“In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July,” she graciously said. “I congratulate him and wish him well.”

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him,” she said.

“The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that,” she said. “I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice.”

Nikki Haley congratulates President Trump after he steamrolled her in the primaries. pic.twitter.com/vBmjELCCSM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 6, 2024

On Super Tuesday, Haley lost all primary races to Trump except Vermont. Haley previously won the District of Columbia.

Trump won 14 out of 15 primary races and is on his way to mount one of the greatest political comebacks in the history of politics.

“This has been a day that we’ve been waiting for. I want to thank my family for being here. It’s a great family. I have a great family,” Trump told his supporters on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.

“This was an amazing night,” he added.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.