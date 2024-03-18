Poll: Majority of Voters Are ‘Struggling’ Under Joe Biden’s Inflation

A majority of voters are “struggling” under President Joe Biden’s soaring inflation, a McLaughlin and Associates poll found Monday.

As citizens suffer from prices about 20 percent higher across the board since Biden assumed office, more than three-quarters of Americans said Biden’s economic plan negatively impacts them.

Impacted (overall): 83 percent

Struggling: 50 percent

Small impact: 33 percent

No change: 17 percent

Just 63 percent of respondents said Biden’s economy is getting worse, while 31 percent said it is getting better.

When Biden assumed office, only 45 percent said the economy was getting worse, 18 points fewer than in March 2024.

The poll also found that Biden’s struggling economy is the number one issue for voters:

Economic issues: 42 percent

Social issues: 24 percent

Security issues: 23 percent

The poll marked Biden’s approval rating at 42 percent, well below the 50 percent historic threshold of presidents who win reelection.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely general election voters from March 9-14, 2024. The poll provided no margin of error.

