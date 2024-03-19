Exit Poll: Immigration Top Issue Among Ohio Republican Primary Voters

Immigration is the most important issue among Ohio Republican primary voters, a CBS News exit poll from Tuesday’s elections shows.

A plurality of voters — 45 percent — report immigration as their number one concern in voting in the GOP presidential primary. Twenty-nine percent rated the economy as their top issue, 13 percent said abortion, and eight percent said foreign policy.

In that same vein, 73 percent of respondents said that undocumented immigrants who have crossed President Joe Biden’s wide-open border should be deported, while 23 percent said they should be “offered chance for legal status.”

CBS News did not specify the number of respondents surveyed or provide a margin of error, as results will continue to roll in throughout Tuesday night.

The poll comes as Ohio holds not only presidential primary elections but U.S. Senate primary elections. Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed, is competing against establishment-backed State Sen. Matt Dolan (R) for a chance to win U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) seat.

In February, Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday that it is a “disgrace” that Republicans tolerate more than 5,000 immigrants flooding into the United States each day, saying the GOP must hold a “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.