Speaker Johnson Bags North of $20 Million in Full First Fundraising Quarter

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had an impressive fundraising haul in his first full quarter as Speaker, raking in $20 million, according to his office.

Politico first reported Johnson’s fundraising numbers on Thursday, citing a release his office issued later in the morning.

Inbox: "Speaker Mike Johnson announced he raised more than $20 million in the first quarter of 2024. This is Johnson's first full quarter as Speaker as he leads the Republican Conference to grow the majority this year." pic.twitter.com/SeQUbEKpNh — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) April 11, 2024

“I am grateful for the incredible support of grassroots supporters and Americans all across our country who are eager to end the disastrous Biden presidency, grow our majority in Congress, take back the Senate, and return President Trump to the White House,” Johnson said in the release, which was shared to X by Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz.

“In less than six months as Speaker, we have hit the ground running to ensure House Republicans will have the resources necessary to win in battlegrounds across America — and we cannot slow down now,” Johnson added.

Johnson, who succeeded former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after his ouster in October, has hit more than 20 different states in his capacity as the top House Republican, where he has fundraised and stumped for GOP candidates.

Per the release, the figure includes nearly $8 million Johnson bagged headlining events across the country “for leadership, incumbents, challengers, and committees.”

After McCarthy’s ouster, questions swirled around Johnson’s fundraising prowess and his ability to fill his predecessor’s shoes, as McCarthy was a highly effective fundraiser. But Johnson’s fundraising abilities from this quarter are on par with McCarthy’s from last Spring and Summer in the second quarter of 2023.

His surpassing $20 million is close to the $21.1 million McCarthy netted in the second quarter of 2023, which McCarthy secured through his various PACs and committees, as Breitbart News reported, citing FEC records and a Washington Free Beacon report.

“The speaker previously told POLITICO that he’s grateful for McCarthy’s help connecting him with thick-wallet donors,” the outlet’s Olivia Beavers noted.

Johnson’s announcement follows the GOP Congressional Leadership Fund’s reveal that it hauled $25 million in quarter one, which the Speaker’s team notes smashed “a previous presidential cycle record of $5.4 million.”

The Speaker’s solid first full quarter also comes as he faces a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and as the GOP majority has dwindled to just one seat as an exodus ensued following McCarthy’s ouster and departure from the chamber.

And while Johnson faces internal party pressure, he is set to hold a joint press conference with former President Donald Trump on election integrity Friday.