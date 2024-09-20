Harris-Walz Adviser: Harris ‘Was Joking’ About Shooting an Intruder

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris was just joking when she talked about shooting someone who broke into her house, “but I think it’s important that people know that the Vice President respects the right to bear arms, that she supports the 2nd Amendment, but she wants responsible gun ownership and she wants our communities to be safe.”

Host Jake Tapper played video of Harris saying that if someone “breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later.”

Tapper then asked, “She said, perhaps I shouldn’t have said that, should she not have said that, do you think?”

Bottoms answered, “Well, she was joking. And, obviously, the Vice President has given multiple interviews and she knows that every single thing that she says will be picked apart. So, it was a joke, and she knew that we would still be talking about it today, but I think it’s important that people know that the Vice President respects the right to bear arms, that she supports the 2nd Amendment, but she wants responsible gun ownership and she wants our communities to be safe. So, it was a joke that we’re still talking about today. But, again, I think it humanizes the Vice President.”

