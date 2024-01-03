President Joe Biden’s strange and sometimes flat-out false comments to the press reportedly “baffle, rankle, and worry” his aides who are left on their own to “explain or contradict” them, Reuters detailed Tuesday.

Biden, 81, often commits political blunders that have included – but are not limited to:

Stated his favorite memory of 2023 was the alleged improvement of the U.S. economy

Claimed he never met with Hunter Biden’s associates, despite photo evidence

Said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”

Maintained he only had six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child

Declared twice that his son died in Iraq

To reduce the mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stays on a pre-written script, Reuters reported. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisors.

When Biden makes a mistake, it’s their job to fix the public relations fiasco.

“They [aides] often struggle to shift attention back to the administration’s message of the day, or explain why Biden’s comments are seemingly at odds with official U.S. policy,” Reuters reported.

“Biden’s public speeches are carefully crafted and vetted, spontaneous exchanges with reporters are limited and he rarely holds full-blown news conferences,” the report continued. “When he does, some of his answers appear to be written down ahead of time and read aloud.”

Some aides told Reuters many of Biden’s loose talk occurs when he wants to “test-drive lines and thoughts that he may use later in public with a friendly crowd,” though the aides did not appear to provide any specific examples to support their claim.

The report comes as polling shows bad news for Biden:

Quinnipiac: 66 percent say Biden is too old to serve a second term

say Biden is too old to serve a second term Fox News: 54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden

of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden FiveThirtyEight: Joe Biden is the least popular president in modern history

president in modern history CNN: Majority say there is “no chance” they would vote for Biden in 2024

Despite the challenges, Biden claimed the American people can trust his words.

“No one ever doubts I mean what I say,” Biden told donors in September. “The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean.”

