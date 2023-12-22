Survey: One-Third of Democrats Have ‘Doubts’ About Biden’s Mental Fitness

One-third of Democrats have doubts about President Biden’s mental fitness, the latest Harvard/Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?”

Overall, most, 62 percent, said they have “doubts” about Biden’s mental fitness. That includes 90 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents, and over one-third, or 34 percent, of Democrats.

Similarly, one-third of Democrats believe Biden, 81, is also showing that he is “too old” to be president— a sentiment shared by 89 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of independents, and 64 percent, overall.

Additionally, a plurality across the board, 48 percent, believe Biden is “worsening” as president rather than improving, and 17 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of independents share that view.

The overall survey was taken December 13–14 among 2,034 registered voters.

Former President Donald Trump, 77, released a letter from his physician around the time of Biden’s 81st birthday in November, which described his own overall health as “excellent” and cognitive test results as “exceptional.”

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Dr. Bruce Aronwald, D.O. of Morristown Medical Group, wrote in part.

Trump’s “most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, secondary to weight reduction,” he continued. “It is my opinion that President Trump is in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventive health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come.”

Trump has since challenged Biden to take a cognitive test, writing in a Truth Social post in November, “Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!”