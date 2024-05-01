Donald Trump at Rally: Wisconsin Families on Average Lost $20K-$30K Due to Bidenflation ‘Tax’

Former President Donald Trump is expected to lay out the horrible effects Bidenflation has had on Wisconsin families at a rally in Waukesha on Wednesday afternoon.

Prepared remarks that Breitbart News obtained before the 3:00 p.m. ET speech show Trump will speak of financial losses for many Wisconsin families under Bidenflation while calling the inflation itself a “tax” for the administration’s massive spending.

“The Biden Inflation disaster is a DIRECT RESULT of Crooked Joe’s trillions in wild spending. The Biden Price Hike is a gigantic TAX, the likes of which our country has never seen before,” Trump is expected to say, adding:

In the past three years, the average Wisconsin family has lost between 20 and 30 THOUSAND DOLLARS thanks to Crooked Joe’s inflation tax — and these price hikes are continuing to drain nearly $1,000 from the typical Wisconsin family budget every single month.

Trump will highlight the inflated prices of groceries, airfares, and gasoline before branding it the “50 PERCENT BIDEN INFLATION TAX”:

Chicken is up 24 percent, baby food is up 30 percent, eggs are up 50 percent, gasoline is up 50 percent, airfares are up 33 percent, and the 30-year mortgage rate just hit 7.6 percent. Crooked Joe likes to talk about “junk fees,” but the biggest “junk fee” of all is the 50 PERCENT BIDEN INFLATION TAX — the extra cost you’re paying at the grocery counter and the gas pump and all of the other costs that have gone up so much in the last three and a half years.

Trump will liken President Joe Biden’s running of the government to “Robinhood-in-Reverse — stealing from the poor and giving it to the rich” — and lay out multiple examples of what “Biden’s inflation tax has really” purchased:

Crooked Joe is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to give $7,500 tax credits for rich people to buy luxury electric cars — at the same time, thanks to his policies, middle-class families can’t afford a car. Crooked Joe is spending billions of dollars on hotel rooms for illegal aliens while hardworking Americans struggle to pay their rent.

Trump is expected to call “Bidenomics” “flat-out economic warfare on American families” and pledge to reinstitute “MAGAnomics” if he gets back into the White House.

“Upon taking office, I will impose an immediate moratorium on all new spending, grants, and giveaways under Joe Biden’s mammoth socialist bills, like the so-called Inflation Reduction Act,” he is slated to say.

Trump will also vow to end the Green New Deal and promote American energy production. Moreover, he plans to save tens of billions of dollars annually by resurrecting the Presidential Impoundment Authority to “further crackdown on rampant waste in the federal government,” according to the prepared remarks.