Trump Plans to Attend Knicks NBA Finals Games: ‘I Think I’ll be Going’

President Donald Trump shared that he was invited to attend a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, as the Knicks compete in the NBA Finals.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he was “going to the Knicks game next week.” Trump explained that he had been “invited by numerous people,” including James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks.

“I was invited to,” Trump said. “I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly. Jim Dolan’s a great guy — he’s, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year. Boy, what a team. They win all their games. They have some great players.”

Trump added, “I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim.”

When asked about Trump’s comments about attending a New York Knicks game, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempted to slam him for being a Knicks fan, saying she would “ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team.”

In response to Hochul’s words, several people took to social media to criticize her by pointing out that “the last time the Knicks won a championship was 1973.”

“She missed a wide open dunk lol … smh,” Ashley Nicole Moss, a basketball analyst and sideline reporter with CBS Sports wrote in a post on X.

“1993 was Chicago and Phoenix,” Rob Schmitt, a news anchor with Newsmax wrote in a post on X.