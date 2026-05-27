WATCH: Joy Behar Blasts Giants QB Jaxson Dart for Introducing President Trump: ‘Stupidity and Racism’

It’s no secret that Joy Behar is no fan of President Trump, but she is apparently equally displeased with those who merely introduce him at speaking events.

On Tuesday, Behar, 83, took New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to task for introducing Trump at an event in New York last week, saying that his choice to do so would put him at odds with his black teammates and other black players around the league, and even going so far as to say he should wear “extra padding.”

Presumably, to cushion the blow from the angry hits Dart might take from anti-Trump opponents.

“For somebody to back a guy like Trump whose history, and discrimination, and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the ’70s and DEI attacks and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes,” Behar said.

Behar’s vitriol stems from Dart introducing Trump at a New York community college to tout tax cuts signed into law last year.

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I gotta start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue [chant],’” Dart began before welcoming Trump to the stage.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Trump said. “Thank you, thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

Behar continued, “When [Dart’s] on a team that’s 55% to 60% of the NFL… of black guys. That is just the definition of stupidity and racism.”

She added, “Maybe he needs a little extra padding.”

Dart’s appearance with Trump set off a torrent of backlash. Most notably from Dart’s own teammate, Abdul Carter, who captioned a video of Dart introducing Trump and wrote, “thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man.”

Carter deleted the post, but not before Jets legend and WFAN host Boomer Esiason accused him of acting like “a child” for publicly calling out his teammate.

“To put this out like a child on social media is ridiculous,” Esiason said of Carter Tuesday morning on WFAN. “And then when I heard, ‘Yeah, we spoke man to man.’ Yeah, there was only one man on that call, and that was Jaxson Dart.”

Esiason continued, “This was a real error on the part of Abdul Carter. Not on the part of Jaxson Dart. Jaxson Dart was asked to do something. To introduce the President of the United States. How many people get an opportunity to do something like that? Regardless of who the president is. You might’ve hated Barack Obama. You might’ve hated Joe Biden. And some guys didn’t want to go to the White House because they didn’t like those presidents, just like other guys didn’t want to go because they didn’t like President Trump.”

Carter struggled on the field and off during his rookie season. The #3 overall pick made headlines for arriving late to team meetings. He was also criticized for immature social media posts and inconsistent play.

That checkered past did not escape Esiason.

“You were a man who was late to meetings. You were a man who didn’t live up to your draft choice. You were a man who wanted to wear number 56, and by the way, your idol, number 56 [Lawrence Taylor], has introduced Donald Trump numerous times,” Esiason said. “So, I don’t want to hear this.

“He made another boneheaded error by going to social media.”