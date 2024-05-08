Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Blue Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in Minnesota, the latest survey from McLaughlin & Associates shows.

The survey examined a variety of matchups for the 2024 presidential race. In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden by three points, garnering 49 percent to the 81-year-old’s 46 percent. Another five percent remain undecided.

In a matchup between Trump, Biden, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Libertarian Lars Mapstead, Trump sees a five-point advantage, garnering 46 percent support to Biden’s 41 percent, Stein’s three percent, and Mapstead’s one percent. Nine percent remain undecided.

In a matchup including Trump, Biden, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Mapstead, Trump and Biden tie with 40 percent each. Kennedy sees nine percent support, followed by one percent for West, one percent for Stein, and half a percent for Mapstead. Another nine percent remain undecided:

Minnesota has remained a solidly blue state in past presidential elections, but Hillary Clinton won the state by just 1.5 percent in 2016. In 2020, Biden won by 7.1 percent.

The latest survey comes as Trump hopes to put several traditionally blue states in play, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News in December, planning rallies and speeches.

As Breitbart News reported:

Minnesota, meanwhile, has been perennially close in recent elections. In 2016, for instance, Trump came within about 45,000 voters of Democrat Hillary Clinton. In fact, not just the third-place candidate, Libertarian Gary Johnson, but also the fourth place candidate, Never Trumper Evan McMullin, both got more votes than the margin that separated Trump and Clinton in 2016 in Minnesota. Trump had barely done any events there, just an airport flyby rally and a fundraiser earlier in the year. In 2020, Biden did significantly better than Clinton in Minnesota, but the margin that separated Trump and Biden was still fewer than 235,000 votes there.

Trump is expected to speak at the Minnesota GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on May 17.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values,” Minnesota GOP chairman David Hahn said in a statement.

“I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump,” he added.