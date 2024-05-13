Moreno Rips Brown for Failing to Oppose Biden’s Threat of Pausing Arms to Israel

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno slammed his Democrat opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), on Monday for “standing with pro-Hamas radicals” after he refused to oppose President Joe Biden’s threat of withholding more arms from Israel.

Brown, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2024, was noncommittal when speaking Thursday about Biden’s threat to further pause weapons to Israel should Israel move into Rafah’s population centers.

First, Sherrod Brown refused to oppose Biden's plan to import thousands of unvetted Palestinian refugees into America and now he refuses to oppose Biden's plot to assist Hamas by holding up aid & intelligence to Israel. It's disgraceful that he's standing with pro-Hamas radicals. pic.twitter.com/pYJ8owEnCD — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 13, 2024

“I need to know more about the president’s proposal,” Brown told reporters.

“Do you support it yet?” CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju followed up.

“Well, I need to know more about the proposal,” Brown responded after a long pause.

In an interview published Wednesday, Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett, “I made it clear… if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically that deal with Rafah, that deal with the cities, that deal with that problem,” and specifically pointed to “artillery shells.”

This came on the heels of a Politico report detailing that the Biden administration was withholding “two types of Boeing-made precision bombs” from Israel, with one industry official telling the outlet it was for “political reasons.”

Moreno slammed Brown for failing to oppose what he called “Biden’s plot to assist Hamas.”

“First, Sherrod Brown refused to oppose Biden’s plan to import thousands of unvetted Palestinian refugees into America and now he refuses to oppose Biden’s plot to assist Hamas by holding up aid & intelligence to Israel,” Moreno wrote in a post on X.

“It’s disgraceful that he’s standing with pro-Hamas radicals,” he added.

Notably, Brown was equally noncommittal regarding the administration’s reported plan to take in Palestinian refugees while speaking with Politico in an article published Thursday.

“The administration should be focused on reaching an agreement that ends the fighting, frees the hostages and gets much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza,” he said when asked about the proposal.