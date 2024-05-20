Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) endorsed Republican candidate Sam Brown for Nevada’s U.S. Senate, Breitbart News exclusively learned Monday.

Brown is the leading Republican contender, among 14 candidates, to win the June 11 Republican primary election.

Brown, a small business owner, is a United States military veteran. An IED explosion wounded him and injured his face during his deployment in Afghanistan in 2008.

Brown’s campaign is centered on cutting taxes for small businesses, closing President Joe Biden’s open borders, restarting U.S. energy independence, and stopping the federal government from meddling in local issues.

“I am proud to endorse Sam Brown for Senate. In today’s uncertain times, America requires leaders who prioritize national security and fiscal responsibility. Sam embodies these principles flawlessly,” Lee told Breitbart News. “His unwavering dedication to safeguarding our nation and cutting wasteful spending distinguishes him as a true conservative leader.”

“With a profound understanding of the threats facing our country, Sam is committed to strengthening our defense and ensuring our safety in an ever-evolving world,” Lee added.

“I am confident Sam Brown will be a strong voice for conservative values and a tireless advocate for the American people. Join me in supporting Sam Brown for Senate,” Lee said. “Together, let’s ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all Americans,” Sen. Mike Lee said.

Brown accepted Lee’s endorsement and vowed his commitment to conservative ideals.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive an endorsement from Sen. Mike Lee. His steadfast commitment to conservative principles and dedication to the well-being of our nation serve as a beacon of inspiration for all of us,” Brown told Breitbart News.

“Thank you for recognizing the importance of national security and fiscal responsibility, which are paramount values in these uncertain times,” he added.

“I’m eager to work alongside like-minded leaders such as Sen. Lee in the Senate to advance a shared vision for a stronger America,” Brown said. “With his support, I am confident that we can make meaningful progress in safeguarding our nation, cutting wasteful spending, and ensuring a prosperous future for all Americans,” Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

