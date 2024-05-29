Poll: 73% of Voters, Highest on Record, Say Biden’s America Is ‘Out of Control’

Nearly three-quarters of voters believe the nation is “out of control” and on the “wrong track” under President Joe Biden, a Hart Research/Public Opinion Strategies/NBC News poll found, the highest negative number for any president recorded by the pollster.

The poll, published Wednesday, supports the recent forecast that former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win reelection, according to the Decision Desk HQ and the Hill.

Seventy-three percent of voters believe Biden’s America is “out of control, on wrong track,” topping the record high that George W. Bush set in 2008 — 70 percent. Barack Obama set the third-highest rating at 65 percent.

The poll noted several additional findings. It reported that Trump leads Biden in six of the six swing states, including Wisconsin, a state where other polls showed Biden leading Trump.

The survey also reported that non-white voters are trending away from Democrats, while the Republican Party is surging among the demographic. In four years, non-white voters shifted about 40 points in favor of Republicans.

“Perceived disorder is driving discontent,” Bruce Mehlman of Mehlman Consulting said about the poll. “American voters sense things are out of control.”

The poll did not disclose the sample size or the margin of error.

This is not the first historically bad poll for Biden. His approval rating in May fell to its lowest level in almost two years, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found on May 21.

Numerous recent polls show that Biden has lost support among demographics key to his 2020 victory:

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist: A majority of independent voters believe Biden is a greater threat to democracy than Trump.

ABC News/Ipsos: Trump is in a dead heat with Biden among suburban women.

USA Today/Suffolk University: Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden by five points (39-34 percent).

Wall Street Journal: 30 percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump.

New York Times: Trump and Biden are essentially tied among 18-to-29-year-olds.

