The teenage suspect in the fatal stabbing of a high school athlete in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday reportedly admitted to the killing.

The incident happened as the young athletes were gathered for a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium when the suspect was apparently sitting under another team’s tent and was told to move, NBC DFW reported on Thursday.

The victim in the case is identified as 17-year-old Austin Metcalf of Memorial High School, and the suspect was identified as 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony of Centennial High School.

Images show the victim and the suspect in the case:

The NBC article detailed the contents of an arrest warrant, sharing more information on when officers arrived at the scene and what those who saw the altercation said happened before Metcalf was stabbed in the chest.

A responding officer said Anthony admitted to stabbing Metcalf and claimed it was self-defense.

“When an officer referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, Anthony reportedly responded, ‘I’m not alleged, I did it,'” the NBC article said.

Prior to the stabbing, the two young people reportedly began arguing over the seating issue. A witness claimed the suspect opened his bag and reached inside, then told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Moments later, authorities alleged that, “Austin grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out… a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

Anthony reportedly told an officer he was protecting himself, adding, “He put his hands on me.” Authorities said the suspect also asked if the victim was going to be okay.

Officials have charged him with murder and he is being held behind bars on a $1 million bond.

The victim’s twin brother, Hunter, was at the scene when the incident occurred and said he tried to stop the bleeding and held onto him until first responders arrived to take over, per Breitbart News.

A video shows Hunter detailing what he witnessed and the boys’ grieving father, who has deep faith in God, explained he has already forgiven the suspect.

“The Lord teaches us to forgive,” he stated:

Anthony was also an athlete who had reportedly been offered several college scholarships to play football at various schools, per Breitbart News.