Schumer: Republicans Seem Willing to ‘Buck Donald Trump’ on Tariff Power

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Republicans seemed willing to “buck” President Donald Trump by passing the Trade Review Act of 2025.

It would require a joint resolution of approval for the new tariffs and allow Congress to end tariffs with a resolution of disapproval.

Host Dana Bash said, “The veteran Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, they have introduced a bill, a bipartisan bill to require congressional approval for any new tariffs. And I’m sure you saw that Grassley said it’s necessary to reassert Congress’s constitutional role and ensure Congress has a voice in trade policy. Is that going to pass?”

Schumer said, “Look, it has good bipartisan support. I think it’s a very good bill. It’s the first time we have seen some Republicans buck Donald Trump. They’ve all too often gone along with him, even when they know his policies are dead wrong. So I welcome it, and I hope it could it could pass. It’s a bipartisan bill, and it shows you how bad these tariffs are. Even Republicans who have been so afraid to break with Trump, some of the leading Republicans are, and they deserve some credit for that on this bill.”

