Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Freeze Teacher Grants

In a 5-4 emergency ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to freeze roughly $65 million in teacher training grants that reportedly promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The Hill reported that the Supreme Court’s ruling “lifts a lower order that ordered” the Department of Education to resume grants in eight states.

“Respondents have represented in this litigation that they have the financial wherewithal to keep their programs running,” the court wrote in its ruling. “So, if respondents ultimately prevail, they can recover any wrongfully withheld funds through suit in an appropriate forum.”

Per the outlet, “the decision is not a final ruling in the case, and the dispute could ultimately return to the Supreme Court.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported in February that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, “slashed 29” DEI teacher training grants totalling $101 million.

DOGE also announced that it was terminating 89 contracts, which were worth $881 million in taxpayer funds.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.”

Under the executive order, agency, department, and commission heads were ordered to “terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions (including but not limited to ‘Chief Diversity Officer’ positions); all ‘equity’ actions, initiatives, or programs, ‘equity-related’ grants or contracts; and all DEI or DEIA performance requirements for employees, contractors, or grantees.”