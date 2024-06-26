NBC: Biden’s Deputies Hunt for 50+ Migrants Delivered by Islamic State-Tied Smugglers

President Joe Biden’s deputies are hunting for at least 50 migrants who were delivered by a smuggling network with a claimed “tie” to the Islamic State jihad network.

NBC News reported the official leak two days before the 2024 presidential debate:

The Department of Homeland Security has identified over 400 immigrants who have come to the U.S. from Central Asia and elsewhere as “subjects of concern” because they were brought by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network, three U.S. officials tell NBC News. While over 150 of them have been arrested, the whereabouts of over 50 remain unknown, the officials said, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to arrest them on immigration charges when they are located.

The alarm follows Biden’s deliberate policy to admit millions of unidentifiable migrant men from more than 150 countries around the world. The inflow includes tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, which was the home base for Al Qaeda’s attack on the Twin Towers in 2001.

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, almost 400 migrants who appear on the Terrorist Watch List have been detained along the border attempting to enter the United States.

In mid-June, the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told NewsNation that border agents often have no background information on the people who are caught and then released under Biden’s pro-migration policies.

“It’s quite common where there’s just nothing, where you don’t have anything, there’s no criminal convictions, there’s no threat information, or whatever on these individuals,” Patrick Lechleitner said.

“As soon as we become aware of any information, like this case we’re working and collaborating with the FBI, we went out and got them,” he said.

However, the accuracy, timing, and purpose of the leak claim to NBC are unclear.

The leaked report may be designed to help freeze or flush out the 50 remaining migrants, most of whom are likely working in jobs to pay their families’ smuggling debts.

There is no evidence in the NBC article to indicate if officials are exaggerating or downplaying the danger.

For example, the label — “ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network” — does not say if the network sought to smuggle jihadis into the United States, or if a former jihadi once used it to escape the region.

Overall, the article includes much tepid language that suggests officials want to downplay the terrorism risks while also showing the public that they are doing something:

The official added that since ICE began arresting migrants brought to the U.S. by the ISIS-linked smuggling group several months ago, no information has emerged tying them to a threat to the U.S. homeland.

Carelessness enforced by top government officials allowed migrant jihadis to destroy the Twin Towers in 2001, eight years after a similar had failed.

Since then, jihadi groups and individuals have repeatedly attacked nightclubs, offices, and political meetings.

Nonetheless, Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, has welcomed millions of illegals and has chosen to not deport them until after they attack or rob innocent Americans.

Mayorkas is also trying to keep a lid on public concerns about his policy to import foreign workers, renters, and consumers — including many criminals and some potential terrorists.

There have been a few reports about Mayorkas scooping up various migrants from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan — and deporting them.

But Mayorkas has been silent about a May 3 incident at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. In that incident, a truck was stopped at the gate and two men were detained. Since then, Mayorkas has ignored numerous requests for information from Republicans in Congress.

Todd Bensman at the Center for Immigration Studies reported on June 25:

Republican lawmakers have lodged five deadline information requests to President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security for information that would enlighten the American public about a Jordanian border-crosser’s May 3 truck-ramming attack on the Quantico Marine Corps Base in northern Virginia along with a co-conspirator here on a student visa. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stiff-armed every one of them with a silent treatment that has infuriated Republican lawmakers who regard the thwarted Quantico truck attack as having propelled the out-of-control Southwest Border mass migration crisis, now in its fourth year, to a top-tier national security matter requiring urgent redress. The border-crosser was one of two Jordanians claiming to be Amazon deliverymen who drove a large box truck to the base’s front gate and then hit the gas when diverted for investigation and despite “halt” orders. Marine sentries hit a button that deployed road obstructions, thwarting the Virginia base attack, then arrested the pair and turned them over to immigration officers.

“Biden spent three-and-a-half years chumming the water — now the sharks are here,” Rep. Brian Babbin (R-TX) told Bensman. “Biden is deliberately enabling the next 9/11-style attack on U.S. soil.”