President Joe Biden (D) on Thursday accused former President Donald Trump of having bad morals during a heated debate in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump initially accused Biden of wrongdoing and said he himself did “nothing wrong” during the debate moderated by CNN.

When Biden was allowed to respond, he said:

The idea that I did anything wrong relative to what you’re talking about is outrageous. It’s simply a lie, number one. Number two, the idea that you have a right to seek retribution against any American just because you’re president is wrong. It’s simply wrong. No president has ever spoken like that before. No president in our history has spoken like that before. Number three, the crimes you are still charged with, and think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant? I mean, what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat.

However, Trump fired back with a lengthy response, stating, “I didn’t have sex with a porn star, number one.”

Former President Trump continued:

Number two, that was a case that was started and moved. They moved a high ranking official, a DOJ, into the Manhattan DA’s office to start that case. That case is going to be appealed and won. We had a very terrible judge, a horrible judge, Democrat. The prosecutors were all high ranking Democrats, appointed people. And both the civil and the criminal, he basically went after his political opponent because he thought it was going to damage me, but when the public found out about these cases, because they understand it better than he does, he has no idea what these cases are. But when they found out about these cases you know what they did? My poll numbers went way up. You know that because you’re reporting it. And we took in more money in the last two weeks than we’ve ever taken in in the history of any campaign. I don’t think any campaign has ever taken hundreds of millions of dollars came pouring in because the public knows it’s a scam. It’s a guy that’s after his political opponent because he can’t win fair and square.

As the two presidents battled it out on the debate stage, Breitbart News reported that Biden will try to “destabilize the significant advantage his general election opponent, Republican former President Donald Trump, has built in recent months.”

Trump has an 18-point net favorable rating advantage over Biden, the outlet said on Thursday. Meanwhile, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said during the debate that “Biden needs to be replaced” as he gave a poor performance, according to Breitbart News.