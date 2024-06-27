Sen. J.D Vance (R-OH) said that “it would be a massive affront to American Democracy” if Democrats pulled Biden as their presumptive nominee following Thursday’s CNN debate.

Vance, one of a handful of rumored contenders to be Trump’s running mate, appeared on Newsmax from the Spin Room after the debate, as Democrat pundits and commentators melted down across platforms and mused about potentially replacing Biden as the party’s nominee after his shaky performance.

“Well, it’s so interesting that the party that has accused Republicans of being threats to democracy for four years is now trying to pull Joe Biden from the ballot for effectively doing what has been obvious to everybody for four years: The guy just clearly isn’t up for the job,” Vance said.

Vance shared that he thinks “Democrats are stuck with Joe Biden.”

“It would be a massive affront to American democracy for them to have effectively given Democratic primary voters one choice for the entire primary process, and then now that he’s had a disastrous debate performance, try to pull him. It’s impossible,” Vance added.

Vance predicted that Americans saw Thursday the options they will have on the ballot.

“Do you want a high-energy, high-compassioned individual to be the next president, or do you want to give Joe Biden another four years,” he said. “I think, for Americans, the contrast was clear, and consequently, the choice is very, very clear. We’re going to elect Donald Trump in November.”

Newsmax Anchor Rob Schmitt concurred that it would be “a great irony” for the party to pull Biden as the nominee.

“Isn’t that interesting, though, the idea that the delegates would be making the decision on the candidate — they would have taken it away from the voters, and all they talk about is Democracy,” he said, drawing an affirmative nod from the populist senator.