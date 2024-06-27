‘Need a New Nominee’: Establishment Media Slam Biden’s Debate Performance

The establishment media delivered a damning review of President Joe Biden’s Thursday debate performance.

Biden, who mumbled and sounded raspy, appeared to lose track of his thoughts a few times.

“I wish Biden would reflect on this debate performance and then announce his decision to withdraw from the race, throwing the choice of Democratic nominee to the convention,” New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof posted on X.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt underscored the difference between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“The voice, open-mouthed look, and visual contrast between President Biden and former President Trump all have Democrats I’m talking to nearly beside themselves watching this debate,” she said:

This debate making abundantly clear that Biden’s insistence on running for another term – when 66% of voters in our swing state poll believe it’s likely he won’t be able to finish a second term – has gravely jeopardized Dems’ prospects to defeat Trump. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 28, 2024

Every Democrat in American should be white-hot livid that this has been permitted to happen. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) June 28, 2024

Trump: I really don't know what he said… I don't think he knows what he said either. pic.twitter.com/23ZrZtT9vZ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2024

YIKES: Biden sounds frail during beginning of the 90 debate pic.twitter.com/Bef72VoEOF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

“Democrats need a new nominee,” associate editor of the Financial Times Edward Luce flatly said:

This is unfair to Biden — let him retire and enjoy his twilight years. Hot swap coming — @jason (@Jason) June 28, 2024

Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP survey.

Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov found.

When asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.