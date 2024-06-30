President Joe Biden’s Campaign Raises $27 Million After Debate Flop

President Joe Biden’s (D) reelection campaign raised $27 million just after his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

A Biden campaign spokesperson shared the announcement with CNBC on Saturday, and the outlet noted that in May the campaign, the Democrat National Convention, Biden PACs, and committees raised $85 million.

However, Trump raised so much money in May that he knocked out Biden’s longstanding cash advantage, campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission said, per Breitbart News.

The filings said the former president’s campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million that month, with a major surge hitting at the close of May just after Trump was convicted on falsifying business records.

The CNBC article said, “The post-debate campaign push is also trying to reassure donors that Biden can still deliver a Democratic win come November, despite his fumbling performance at Thursday’s first debate against Trump.”

“Since the 90-minute face-off on Thursday, Democrats have been in a frenzy trying to clean up the mess of Biden’s debate flop,” it added.

Biden admitted on Friday that Trump “knocked him down” during the recent debate and also appeared to speak about his age and health.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden told a crowd gathered to hear him speak in Raleigh, North Carolina. He added, “I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

A recent American Impact Research/Fabrizio Lee/AARP poll found that Trump is leading Biden in Nevada, a state that has been blue in presidential elections since 2008, Breitbart News reported.

In an article published Saturday, Breitbart News highlighted the fact that Trump “appears to be riding a wave into the November election following his acclaimed debate performance, demands for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, and a string of Supreme Court rulings.”

In regard to his recent face off with Biden, the outlet said, “Critics widely praised Trump’s Thursday night debate performance as disciplined, prepared, crisp, and clear-minded. Trump continually hit Biden on his open border policies, migrant crime, increased costs, and foreign policy failures.”