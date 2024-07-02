Report — Aides ‘Scared Sh*tless’ of Joe Biden: ‘Not a Pleasant Person’

President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly “scared shitless” during briefings with him, as he refuses to take advice from anyone other than top aides.
The reported leak from Politico represents frustration within the Biden campaign, which is reeling from a poor debate performance and subsequent calls for Biden to drop out of the race.
“It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or ‘Put that in, he likes that,’” one senior administration official told the outlet. “It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared shitless of him.”
Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates claimed the leak was false.
As Breitbart News outlined, Biden’s environment is “more strictly controlled — and isolated — as his term progresses” due to the need to manage public perceptions of the oldest president to ever hold the office.
Perceptions are turning negative about the president. Forty-one percent of Democrat voters want Biden to drop out of the race, a Monday USA Today/Suffolk University poll found. Only 51 percent want him to remain on the ticket.
The poll is one of the first post-debate polls that Democrat operatives and donors will study to determine the total damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance. “The media has spent a ton of time blowing this out of proportion!” Quentin Faulks, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on a Monday phone call with donors.
“Everyone was told this was for the best,” a White House staffer told Politico about Biden’s debate performance. “Now, it’s the worst possible outcome. And we’re all trying to figure out why the people who know him best and make all the decisions didn’t seem to anticipate that this might happen.”
