Report — Aides ‘Scared Sh*tless’ of Joe Biden: ‘Not a Pleasant Person’

As Breitbart News outlined, Biden’s environment is “more strictly controlled — and isolated — as his term progresses” due to the need to manage public perceptions of the oldest president to ever hold the office.

Perceptions are turning negative about the president. Forty-one percent of Democrat voters want Biden to drop out of the race, a Monday USA Today/Suffolk University poll found. Only 51 percent want him to remain on the ticket.

The poll is one of the first post-debate polls that Democrat operatives and donors will study to determine the total damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance. “The media has spent a ton of time blowing this out of proportion!” Quentin Faulks, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on a Monday phone call with donors.