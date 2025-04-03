General Motors (GM) plans to expand production at one of its plants in Indiana thanks to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign-made cars.

On Wednesday evening, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on all foreign-made cars to protect the nation’s auto industry from unfair trade competition.

GM executives said they will be increasing production of light-duty trucks at the automaker’s Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana, according to an exclusive report by Reuters on Thursday.

“The Detroit automaker may also add overtime days to the schedule, Plant Director Dennys Pimenta told employees in the webcast,” Reuters reports. “The moves will increase employment there with the hiring of several hundred temporary workers, according to a company source.”

As Breitbart News reported, the United Auto Workers (UAW) have praised Trump’s auto tariffs as a necessary tool to end the nation’s decades-long free trade policy that has “devastated” American auto workers.

“We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades,” UAW President Shawn Fain said. “Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today’s actions.”

