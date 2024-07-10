Poll: Democrat Senate Candidates Struggle in Aftermath of Biden Debate

Democrat Senate candidates in key races are struggling in dangerous territory after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, a package of polls reveals.
The Remington Research polls find a statistical tie in almost every battleground Senate state included in the poll, as the Daily Wire reports it has a ± four percentage point margin of error.
The following are the results and likely voter (LV) sample sizes from each state as reported by the Hill. Notably, each seat in the races listed below is currently held by a Democrat, except in Texas, where Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) holds a double-digit advantage over his challenger:
Arizona (638 LVs):
- Kari Lake (R): 47 percent
- Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): 47 percent
- Other: Six Percent
Michigan (584 LVS):
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI): 47 percent
- Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) 43 percent
- Other: Ten percent
Montana (570 LVs)
- Tim Sheehy (R): 50 Percent
- Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT): 45 percent
- Other: Five percent
Nevada: (601 LVs)
- Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV): 48 percent
- Sam Brown (R): 46 percent
- Other: Six percent
Ohio (611 LVs):
- Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH): 50 percent
- Bernie Moreno (R): 44 percent
- Other: Seven percent
Pennsylvania (673 LVs):
- Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA): 49 percent
- Dave McCormick (R): 48 percent
- Other: Four percent
Texas (589 LVs):
- Cruz: 53 percent
- Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX): 43 percent
- Other: Four percent
- Eric Hovde (R): 48 percent
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI): 48 percent
- Other: Three percent
The surveys were conducted between June 29 and July 1, on the heels of the first presidential debate on June 27. Biden’s performance notably ignited a firestorm of chatter within the Democrat Party as to whether or not he should remain the presumptive nominee and has sparked concerns about his candidacy dragging down Democrats in down-ballot races.
Republicans already had a highly advantageous Senate map before the developments that emerged following the debate.
As Breitbart News detailed, Republicans have realistic opportunities to flip nine seats currently held by Democrats, while only two GOP seats are held by strong incumbents in Cruz in Texas and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) in Florida, underscoring just how poor this year’s map is for the left.
Democrats and the independents who caucus with them have a razor-thin majority at 51 seats to the GOP’s 49. Theoretically, if Republicans win a minimum of one seat and hold onto Texas and Florida in tandem with Trump winning a second term, the GOP would have a senate majority based on the vice president’s tie-breaking vote. But the GOP is in prime position to score an even stronger multi-seat majority.
Assuming Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) prevails in the West Virginia Senate race as he is widely expected to do, which would flip outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin’s (I-WV) seat red, and Cruz and Scott hold on, the GOP begins with a 50-42 seat advantage over Democrats before getting into these other competitive races listed above.
