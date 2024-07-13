Report: Shooting Suspect at PA Trump Rally Is Dead

An alleged shooter at former President Donald Trump’s rally is dead, the Associated Press reported Saturday, following shots ringing out and Trump pictured with blood on his face before being rushed off the state.

At least one person is reportedly dead in the crowd at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now,” Mike Valente of WTAE reported.

BREAKING: NEWS ON TRUMP SHOOTING: The District Attorney of Butler County PA tells ABC News that as of this moment one bystander is “confirmed dead,” and “possibly a second” bystander confirmed dead as well. District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger also says the shooter is dead. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) July 13, 2024

President Joe Biden was reportedly briefed on the incident.

The chief of communications for the Secret Service provided an update on the situation:

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.

The Trump campaign said Trump “is fine” after images showed blood on the former president’s face.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign said.

From a source in Pennsylvania law enforcement: The shooter who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been killed by Pennsylvania State Police. — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) July 13, 2024

