Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to Breitbart News at the 2024 Republican National Convention about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump and the immigration chart that the former president saved his life by turning to look at it.
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to Breitbart News at the 2024 Republican National Convention about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump and the immigration chart that the former president saved his life by turning to look at it.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.