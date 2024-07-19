Donald Trump Tells Nation: Biden’s Migration Is an ‘Invasion’

“No hope or dream we have for America can succeed unless we stop the illegal immigrant invasion,” President Donald Trump told the GOP’s 2024 convention and his nationwide audience.

He continued using the “invasion” term, despite the hostility of establishment media outlets who prefer to tout the migrants’ claims of victimization and U.S. progressives’ claim that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants.” He said:

There’s never been an invasion like this, anywhere Third World countries would fight with sticks and stones not to let this happen. The invasion at our southern border, we will stop it, and we will stop it quickly … The greatest invasion in history is taking place right here in our country. They are coming in from every corner, not just from South America, but from Africa, Asia, the Middle East. They’re coming from everywhere. They’re coming at levels that we’ve never seen before. It is an invasion indeed that this administration does absolutely nothing to stop them. They’re coming from prisons. They’re coming from jails.

A majority of Americans say President Joe Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to a 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center, taxpayer-supported National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent who agreed with the “Invasion” term included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats. Just 19 percent of all respondents — or one in five — said the term was false.

“We want people to come into our country, but they have to come into our country legally,” he said.

Biden’s deputies have let 6.2 million illegal migrants into the United States, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Another 1.2 million migrants were admitted via Biden’s “parole” loophole.

Overall, Biden has admitted roughly one legal or illegal migrant — most of whom are job- seekers — for every American birth since 2021. That huge inflow caused a huge economic shock to ordinary Americans’ wages, purchasing power, and housing costs.

In his speech, Trump promised to revive his border policies that were stripped away by Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas:

We ended all catch and release. We shut down asylum fraud, stopped human trafficking, and forged historic agreements to keep illegal aliens on foreign soil …. Under the Trump administration, if you came in illegally, you were apprehended immediately and you went right back. The current administration terminated every single one of those great Trump policies that I put in place to the seal border …

“The world is pouring into our country because of this very foolish administration,” he said.

“The heart of the Republican platform is our pledge to end this border nightmare and fully restore the sacred and sovereign borders of the United States of America,” he said. “And we’re going to do that on day one.”