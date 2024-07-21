Montana GOP Senate Nominee Tim Sheehy: ‘Biden Must Immediately Resign’

Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy is demanding President Joe Biden resign immediately after announcing he would not seek reelection following weeks of pressure from Democrats to step aside.

“The truth is, Joe Biden must immediately resign as President of the United States — because if you’re not fit to even run for president, you’re not fit to serve as Commander-in-Chief for one day longer,” Sheehy said in a statement shared to X.

He also slammed his opponent, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), at the top of the statement for claiming in August 2023 that the president is “absolutely 100 percent with it,” as he told Montana Talks.

“Montanans will never forget that Jon Tester lied to all of us when he engaged in the Left’s coverup and said Biden is 100% with it,” Sheehy wrote.

Sheehy, a retired Navy SEAL, wondered if Tester refuses to endorse Harris, “then does he believe she’s also unfit to serve as president?”

“It’s time to turn the page on this disastrous era of American weakness and bring in a new generation of strong America First leadership to save our country from the Biden-Tester agenda,” he concluded.

Tester, who is arguably the most vulnerable Democrat senator in the country in a year where the map is highly favorable to Republicans, called on Biden to step down as the Democrat nominee Thursday, the Daily Montanan reported.

Tester’s call came amid widespread fears, which mounted exponentially on the left after the June presidential debate, that Biden would torpedo down-ballot races for Democrats if he remained at the top of the ticket.

Sheehy joins a chorus of Republicans, including the GOP vice-presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), in demanding the president step down at once.

Hours before Biden terminated his candidacy, Vance said the president could not justify staying in office if he dropped out of the race.

“Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” he wrote in a post on X. “There is no middle ground.”

Vance shared a similar sentiment Saturday, stating, “If you can’t run, you can’t serve.”