JD Vance to Joe Biden: Resign Now

Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance believes President Joe Biden should immediately step down as commander-in-chief now that the 81-year-old incumbent has announced he is ending his reelection bid.

Hours before the president announced the end of his candidacy on Sunday, Vance said Biden stepping aside as the presumptive nominee “would be a clear admission” that he is mentally unfit to continue to serve as president.

If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?” Vance wrote in a post on X Sunday morning.

“Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” he said. “There is no middle ground.”

He shared a similar sentiment on Saturday.

Everyone calling on Joe Biden to *stop running* without also calling on him to resign the presidency is engaged in an absurd level of cynicism. If you can't run, you can't serve. He should resign now. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 20, 2024

“If you can’t run, you can’t serve. He should resign now,” he wrote.

In his announcement letter, which was first shared on X, the 81-year-old president revealed his intention to serve out the remainder of his term.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of the term,” he wrote.

The move comes just weeks before the Democratic National Convention and after each state’s Democratic nominating process has been completed.

Fourteen million voters nationally selected Biden as their nominee, and Biden allies said as recently as Saturday that if prominent Democrats succeeded in pushing him aside, it would “disenfranchise” primary voters and caucusgoers.

“If the Democratic elites push Biden out and disenfranchise 14 million voters like me, the Democratic legislators are no better than Republicans,” one “top Biden surrogate” told NBC News. “Democrats lose the so-called save democracy argument, and it will appear racist.”

Biden went on to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination in a subsequent post on X Sunday.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Eric Trump exclusively told Breitbart News on Wednesday that the Trump campaign is ready for either Harris or Biden. He also noted that dropping out would ruin Biden’s “legacy.”

