Poll: Trump Opens up 7-Point Lead in Michigan, Bests Biden in Every Region

Former President Donald Trump has the edge on President Joe Biden “in every region” of Michigan, translating to a robust seven-point lead, according to an EPIC-MRA/Detroit Free Press poll.

The survey, mostly conducted after Trump’s near-assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, finds that 49 percent of Michigan voters back the 45th president in his bid to return to the Oval Office. Biden takes 42 percent of the response, while another 9 percent are undecided.

Per the Free Press’s Washington Correspondent Todd Spangler, Trump is ahead in all corners of the state:

Trump led in every region of the state, including in metro Detroit — defined as Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties and seen as the most predominantly Democratic region in Michigan — where he held a slim but remarkable 46%-44% edge in the head-to-head matchup with Biden and a 43%-38% margin in the five-way race. Trump’s lead in metro Detroit is a significant indicator of how the political winds have changed for Biden, who four years ago, beat Trump 56%-40% in the region.

The New York Times’s election results show Biden carried Wayne County and Oakland County by 38 points and 15 points, respectively, in 2020. Trump took Macomb County by eight points.

Pollster Bernie Porn told the Detroit Free Press the Republican nominee is performing the best of any GOP presidential candidate in Michigan in the past 36 years, to his recollection.

The 45th president maintains his state-wide seven-point advantage over Biden in a deeper field, though they both lose support. Trump registers at 43 percent, followed by the embattled president, who faces a swell of calls to step aside from politicians in his own party, at 36 percent.

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lands eight percent of support. The Green Party’s Jill Stein and independent Cornel West tie at two percent, as another nine percent remain undecided.

“It’s only going to add to the pressure on Biden to step aside and have someone replace him,” said Porn told the Free Press. “The Democrats are in a difficult position.”

The poll of 600 voters was conducted between July 13, when Trump, a would-be assassin shot Trump, and July 17. The margin of error is ± four percentage points.