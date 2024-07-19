Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) turned on his party’s standard bearer Friday night, calling for President Joe Biden to end his increasingly quixotic reelection campaign against Donald Trump.

Brown followed a boilerplate template used by many of the almost three dozen Democrat lawmakers calling for Biden to step aside, first insisting he consulted with constituents before his decision, then rattling off a handful of poll-tested campaign priorities.

“I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me,” Brown concluded his statement. “At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign.”

President Joe Biden continues trying to stop the bleeding as he loses prominent support, but as he drags down ballot candidates with him, those candidates are turning on him to stop their own bleeding.

Trump’s gangbusters Republican National Convention, culminating in a marathon speech Thursday night –only days after his being shot – stood in stark contrast to Biden’s few stage-managed appearances, triggering a renewed surge of Democrats calling for Biden to resign Friday.

Brown is the latest, but the list is sure to continue growing as powerbrokers press for Biden to resign for the good of the party. The Ohioan had refused to abandon Biden in the days and weeks after his disastrous June 27 debate performance sparked an eruption of questions regarding Biden’s capabilities.

Brown faces Republican Bernie Moreno in November in one of the GOP’s prime pickup opportunities this cycle.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News.