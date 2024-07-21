The ‘Squad’ Backs Kamala Harris for President: ‘Most Qualified’

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on voting rights, Tuesday, January 11, 2022,
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz via Flickr
Elizabeth Weibel

The “Squad,” which consists of the most progressive Democrats in Congress, issued statements of support for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“Now that President Biden has suspended his campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and best choice to lead us forward,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) wrote in a post.

Other members of the Squad, such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) also issued statements of support for Harris.

“Thank you for your dedicated service President @JoeBiden,” Pressley wrote. “And @KamalaHarris I’m all in, let’s go. #BlackWomenLead.”

“In 2020, voters turned out to deliver Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House,” Bush wrote. “The people’s vote was a vote not only for President Biden, but a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her ability to defeat MAGA extremism across the country. When we say trust Black women, we mean it. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and it is past time for us to lead our country forward. Kamala Harris is more than ready to lead at this moment. As we look forward to November, it is clear to me that Vice President Kamala Harris has the vision to carry this legacy forward, defeat Donald Trump, and I unequivocally endorse her for President of the United States.”

The statements of support from the Squad come hours after President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be seeking reelection.

Biden went on to give his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

