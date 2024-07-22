Senate GOP Memo: Kamala Harris Dooms Down-Ballot Democrats

A National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) document contends that having Kamala Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee spells doom for down-ballot Democrats due to her “extreme agenda” and poor campaigning skills.

Jason Thielman, the executive director of the NRSC, wrote a memo on Monday, detailing how Harris as the Democrat presidential nominee creates a “strong down-ballot opportunity” for Republicans.

“The case against Joe Biden relied in part on the fact that he was mentally unfit to hold office, which was difficult to translate down-ballot. Kamala Harris owns the Biden Administration’s baggage and is an avowed radical,” Thielman explained in the memo, which Breitbart News obtained. “An endorsement of Kamala Harris is an endorsement of her extreme agenda, and Harris is arguably a bigger threat to Democrats’ Senate majority than Joe Biden.” NRSC memo on VP Kamala Harris after Biden drops out of the race: pic.twitter.com/d2wLre4JSx — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 22, 2024

Harris does not poll well and has backed extreme policies, Thielman wrote.

Former President Donald Trump leads Harris by nearly two percent nationally. Harris has a negative 15 percent approval rating among the American electorate, and she is likely more unpopular than President Joe Biden in every “single competitive state.”

The nonpartisan GovTrack found that Harris ranked as the country’s most leftist senator and that progressives in the “Squad” were quick to back her.

Harris also has radical policies, according to Thielman. They include:

Harris pledged to decriminalize border crossings and supports abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Harris pledged to eliminate the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal.

Harris backed a bail fund that sprung a “convicted criminal who went on to kill a man.”

Harris pledged to enact Medicare for All, although she would keep private health insurance.

Harris has backed confiscating firearms through a mandatory buyback program.

“Candidates should not be shy about aggressively tying their opponents to Kamala Harris’ extreme agenda. Kamala Harris is not a good candidate,” Thielman concluded in the NRSC memo. “When she ran for President the first time, she dropped out of the race before Iowa and was polling behind Andrew Yang.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.