Vice President Kamala Harris’s record on key issues, as she faces the 2024 general election, is already coming back to haunt House Democrats, per a report.

Harris quickly established herself as the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden’s sudden departure from the presidential race Sunday, which was aided by a behind-the-scenes pressure campaign from top Democrats.

WATCH — Kamala Harris Swiftly Grabs Spotlight After Biden’s Exit:

While the move to replace Biden with Harris comes amid concerns that the president was imperiling down-ballot Senate and House races by being at the top of the ticket, Republicans are already tying the “border czar” and her record on key issues to vulnerable Democrats in swing districts, as CNN noted.

Since Harris has earned her status as the frontrunner, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) has begun targeting vulnerable House Democrats by linking them to Harris’s record, especially on top issues local to a respective state.

The NRCC is already zoning in on Harris’s record on fracking in Pennsylvania races, her record on the border in swing districts in the southwest, and her vulnerabilities on crime in Minnesota and Oregon.

NRCC national press secretary Will Reinert told Breitbart News in a statement Tuesday that Harris is “a swing-district Democrat’s worst nightmare.”

WATCH — Harris: The Solution to Immigration Is Path to Citizenship and Effective Processing:

“Kamala Harris allows GOP campaigns to talk to voters with surgical precision about how she would make their lives worse with her dangerous San Francisco liberal policies,” Reinert said. “Harris’s 2019 primary campaign for president is a Republican ad maker’s dream and a swing-district Democrat’s nightmare.”

CNN reports that the NRCC is spotlighting Harris’s anti-fracking views in Pennsylvania’s seventh and eighth congressional districts, which are currently held by Reps. Susan Wild (D-PA) and Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

“There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking,” Harris notably said at a CNN town hall event during her failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, as Breitbart News noted Monday.

Kamala Harris backs a federal ban on frackinghttps://t.co/BM0xhvyX02 pic.twitter.com/QHMmg2Xhv4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2019

The NRCC also plans to target vulnerable Democrats in Arizona and New Mexico over Harris’s record on the border, per CNN. In March 2021, less than two full months into office, Biden placed Harris in charge of addressing the migrant crisis at the border and working “with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem,” as the Associated Press reported at the time.

Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, more than eleven million illegal aliens have entered the United States, Breitbart News Texas’s Bob Price noted.

Harris “pledged to support the decriminalization of illegal immigration and free health care for illegal immigrants” during her 2020 primary campaign, Price wrote. She was one of the Democrat presidential candidates who raised their hands in support of decriminalizing border crossings during a primary debate in 2019.

Harris subsequently denied she held the stance during an appearance on ABC’s The View, where she again flip-flopped, saying she supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

Part of the effort to link vulnerable Democrats to Harris in Oregon and Minnesota includes a June 1, 2020, tweet from Harris where she linked to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, per CNN. She solicited donations to “help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) told CNN that the vice president has to answer for the policies of Biden-Harris just as Biden would.

“It’s the Harris-Biden ticket,” Gonzales said. “His failures are her failures.”