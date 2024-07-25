Only 39 percent of registered independents say Vice President Kamala Harris is “qualified” to be president, an Economist/YouGov poll recently found.

The finding suggests the Democrat party’s selection of Harris as the party’s de facto nominee is one that appeals to independents.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you think Kamala Harris is qualified to be president?”

Yes: 39 percent of independents

No: 37 percent of independents

Don’t know: 24 percent of independents

Perhaps most surprisingly, only 84 percent of registered Democrats said Harris was qualified, while nine percent said she was not qualified. Seven percent were not sure.

Among all respondents, Americans were split on the question at 47 percent. Fourteen percent were not sure.

The poll sampled 1,435 Americans from July 21 – 23, 2024, with a 3.1-point margin of error.

The survey comes as former President Donald Trump holds a three-point lead over Harris among registered voters, CNN polling found Wednesday after President Joe Biden stepped aside. The poll is one of the first published surveys after Biden endorsed Harris for president.

