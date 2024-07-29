Thousands to Join ‘White Dudes for Harris’ Virtual Meeting on Monday

A group called “White Dudes for Harris” is set to hold a virtual meeting on Monday evening to “help” elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president.

In a sign-up form for a meeting on Monday, July 29, the group wrote that it was not “going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology.” The meeting is reportedly set to take place at 8:00 p.m. ET.

At 5:55 p.m. ET, the group wrote in a post on X that it had received “100,000 signups.”

“Over 50,000 white men from all across the country are expected to join the effort this week and will be on hand to welcome Vice President Harris to the presidential race and pledge to help get her elected,” the group’s sign-up form stated.

“Together, we aren’t going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses,” the sign-up form added:

We know that as white dudes, we have both a strong, and positive role to play in America’s shared future, and it begins with all of us cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means. We are excited to join together with you in this fight.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will reportedly join the “White Dudes for Harris” call.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) will also reportedly join the call.

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg and Adam Schiff will headline tonight’s White Dudes for Kamala rally! Let’s go. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) July 29, 2024

Several people took to X to poke fun at the name “White Dude for Harris.”

When was the last time a political party was this committed to racially segregating people like this? Sheesh. Talk about weird. https://t.co/Cc1fPhtiSj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 29, 2024

They should give it a more fitting name like: Cucks for Kamala https://t.co/03IRjWNiUC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2024