Poll: 72% Oppose Electric Vehicle Mandates but Believe Kamala Harris Supports Them

Polling shows that an overwhelming majority of voters oppose electric vehicle (EV) mandates to phase out gas vehicles, which many argue would destroy the American auto industry. They also, by the same extreme margin, believe that Vice President Kamala Harris supports doing away with gas vehicles.

The Harvard-Harris poll, published Tuesday, finds that 72 percent of voters are against EV mandates, including a majority of voters from all political persuasions. Of Democrats polled, 57 percent are against EV mandates to phase out gas cars, as are 83 percent of Republicans and 77 percent of independents.

Only 28 percent are in favor of such a mandate. That 28 percent is plurality Democrat, at 43 percent.

Moreover, 72 percent of all respondents, including 63 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of independents, think Harris is on board with making gas-powered cars relics.

A mere 28 percent believe she is against it.

Indeed, the Biden-Harris administration has implemented a program to phase out gas-powered vehicles. In March, President Joe Biden unveiled his sweeping environmental federal regulation requiring that most new cars sold in the U.S. market by 2032 be EVs or hybrids.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is also directly supporting communities across America in moving towards a cleaner transportation future,” a release from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in March stated.

The New York Times emphasized at the time that the move would “transform” the automobile market. The move comes as worry has been abundant among the nation’s autoworkers over their employment “and wages slashed because EVs require far less manpower to produce, and the supply chain for EVs with lithium-ion batteries is controlled by China,” as Breitbart News’s John Binder reported.

Trump-backed Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Ohio Bernie Moreno, who built one of the largest dealership groups in the U.S., told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday in April that “this manic move to electric vehicles is going to destroy the auto industry in America.”

Moreno, who is running against the very vulnerable Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), contended that the left’s push would turn the American auto industry over to China’s hands.

“You look at the Buick electric vehicles that are coming out — almost all of them made in China. The Lincoln electric vehicles are all going to be mostly produced in China. The batteries are mostly produced in China,” Moreno said. “So, we’re going to hand our auto industry, which, at one point, was almost seven percent of our gross domestic product (GDP), over to our enemy, China. It is insane.”

He also offered a terrifying glimpse into how China could flood the U.S. market with cheaply made electric vehicles that would annihilate the industry.

“China has a company that people will start hearing a lot about called BYD,” the Trump-backed candidate added. “They’re building these giant, massive factories in Mexico and want to ship these cars over to the U.S. — $15,000-$20,000 electric vehicles — that would decimate our auto industry in America. Sherrod Brown is all-in for that.”

The Harvard-Harris poll surveyed 2,196 registered voters from July 26-28, 2024. The margin of error for the survey is ± 2.1 percent.