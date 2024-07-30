Poll: Most Voters Say Kamala Harris Supports the Open Border that They Oppose

The vast majority of voters do not support open borders, but they feel Vice President Kamala Harris holds an open borders world view, according to a Harvard-Harris poll.

The poll, published Tuesday, finds that 68 percent of voters oppose open borders, including nearly half of Democrats (49 percent), 85 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of independents. Thirty-two percent of respondents, including 51 percent of Democrats, support open borders.

Voters think Harris breaks with them on the issue. Of the respondents, 69 percent believe Harris backs borderlessness; 56 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of Republicans, and 69 percent of independents think Harris is for open borders.

The 31 percent who think she is against open borders include 44 percent of Democrats, 18 percent of Republicans, and 31 percent of independents.

The poll indicates that “immigration” is the second most important issue to voters at 33 percent, right behind prices and inflation at 37 percent. Half of Republicans, 18 percent of Democrats, and 32 percent of independents say it is a top issue.

Just over a week into her candidacy, Harris’s far-left views on the border that she espoused before she became vice president — and her time as the lead on working on the “root causes” of illegal immigration in Central America during the Biden administration — have come back to haunt her and down-ballot Democrats.

During her 2020 primary bid, Harris advocated for decriminalizing illegal immigration and providing illegal immigrants free health care, as Breitbart News noted.

Moreover, Harris was unofficially called the “border czar” in news reports from Axios and others around the time President Joe Biden appointed her to lead “efforts with Mexico and the northern triangle and the countries that need help in stemming… the migration to our southern border” in March 2021. It appears Biden never used the term.

However, after Harris became the presumptive nominee, the left-leaning Axios published an article titled “Harris border confusion haunts her new campaign” in which Stef Kight wrote that “the Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had.”

After the outlet was confronted about Shawna Chen describing Harris as “appointed by Biden as border czar” in April 2023, Axios updated Kight’s article with an editor’s note saying it was wrong to use the term three-and-a-half years ago.

“Editor’s note: This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ in 2021,” it reads.

On March 24, 2021, the Associated Press notably reported that Harris was tapped “to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem.”

That was less than two months into the administration. Since Biden and Harris took office, more than 11 million illegal aliens have entered the United States, Breitbart News noted.

