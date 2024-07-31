Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Made a ‘Sudden’ Turn and ‘Became’ Black

https://flic.kr/p/2jVWeVK
Shealah Craighead, Lawrence Jackson/White House Photos
Elizabeth Weibel

While speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention (NABJC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris made a “sudden” turn and “became” black.

During the event, Trump was asked if he believes Harris is “only on the ticket because she is a black woman.”

“Well, I can say no. I think it’s maybe a little bit different. I’ve known her a long time indirectly — not directly very much — and she was always of Indian heritage,” Trump said. “And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she black?”

“She has always identified as a black woman from a historically black college,” ABC News’s Rachel Scott interjected.

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t,” Trump added. “Because she was Indian all the way, and, then, all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she became a black person.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.