Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Made a ‘Sudden’ Turn and ‘Became’ Black

While speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention (NABJC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris made a “sudden” turn and “became” black.

During the event, Trump was asked if he believes Harris is “only on the ticket because she is a black woman.”

“Well, I can say no. I think it’s maybe a little bit different. I’ve known her a long time indirectly — not directly very much — and she was always of Indian heritage,” Trump said. “And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she black?”

Trump says that Kamala Harris "all of a sudden made a turn" and became a "Black person." "Is she Indian or is she Black?" Says Harris "could be" a DEI hire (as Tim Burchett and some others have said). "I really don't know." pic.twitter.com/36twSOz0ED — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 31, 2024

“She has always identified as a black woman from a historically black college,” ABC News’s Rachel Scott interjected.

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t,” Trump added. “Because she was Indian all the way, and, then, all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she became a black person.”