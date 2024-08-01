Vice President Kamala Harris “supports” an Olympics fighter who failed a gender test and subsequently defeated Italian boxer Angela Carini in just 46 seconds on Thursday, the Trump campaign said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris administration introduced new Title IX changes to allow men in women’s sports and locker rooms.

“Males identifying as women will be protected under federal law to use locker rooms and other single-sex spaces, play girls sports, or take advantage of opportunities like scholarships earmarked for females,” the New York Post’s Kirsten Fleming said, describing the rule.

“Kamala Supports What Just Happened At The Olympics,” the Trump campaign said in a statement on Thursday. “Kamala has yet to do an interview since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee for president. When she does, she should explain why she supports boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms”:

🚨REMEMBER: 203 House Democrats voted to keep biological males in women’s sports. Disgraceful. https://t.co/tJG5DBqODs pic.twitter.com/azk8OgEUQj — NRCC (@NRCC) August 1, 2024

On Thursday, Italian boxer Angela Carini lost to opponent Imane Khalif, whom the Olympics cleared to compete after failing a testosterone level test.

“I have never been hit so hard in my life. It’s up to the IOC to judge.” Italy’s Angela Carini after lasting just 46 seconds against Algeria’s intersex athlete Imane Khelif. Biological firestorm at Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/BQRTF9Dc3m — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) August 1, 2024

“I’ve never taken a punch like that,” Carini said, leaving the ring in tears.

“I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal,” Carini told Italy’s ASNA.

“I got into the ring to fight. But I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute. I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high,” she said.

Kamala Harris supports this… Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/RHJzfrQlvv — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 1, 2024

Khalif, who will progress to the next round of the women’s 66-kilogram division, was disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships after the International Boxing Association determined Khelif failed a gender test, according to Fox News.

RELATED — Riley Gaines: I Want No Girl to EVER Have to “Compare Themselves Physically to a Male” in Sports

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.