Trump Takes 3-Point Lead over Kamala Harris in National Poll

Former President Donald Trump has taken a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris nationally, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.

The poll, conducted between July 26 and 28, surveyed 2,196 voters registered voters nationally.

When asked who voters would pick if the presidential election were held today, 48 percent said they would vote for Trump and 45 percent said they would vote for Harris.

Seven percent of voters expressed that they were still undecided on who they would vote for.

The poll results come after President Joe Biden revealed his withdrawal from the presidential election and his endorsement of Harris for the Democratic Party’s nominee. The poll also took place after Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The poll found that 48 percent of voters had a “very favorable” or “favorable” view of Trump, while 47 percent of voters found Harris “very favorable” or “favorable.”

Forty-eight percent of voters expressed they had a “very unfavorable” or “unfavorable” view of Trump, while 47 percent of voters also expressed that they had a “very unfavorable” or “unfavorable” view of Harris.

A recent McLaughlin & Associates survey also found that Trump was leading Harris nationally by two points. This was the same difference that Trump had been leading Biden by prior to their June 27 debate.