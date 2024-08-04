Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) applauded the publication of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) address during the partial government shutdown in 2019, according to comments reviewed by Breitbart News that she made under a Facebook post revealing his residence.

The worrying remarks from Wild, who is in a tight race for reelection against Republican Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania’s Seventh Congressional District, came in response to a January 16, 2019, post from a Facebook account belonging to a man named Paul Lichty.

In the post, which Breitbart News has archived but will not link to for McConnell’s safety and security, Lichty published his address.

“Someone should take out a billboard,” Wild wrote from her personal Facebook account under the post.

“Indeed!” responded Lichty.

“In the suburbs of DC where many of those workers live,” Wild wrote back, seemingly musing about where such a billboard featuring his address should be placed. “They’re close enough to come ‘visit’ him.”

Lichty said he hoped “a few (thousand/s) would show-up for a chat!”

At the time, McConnell was under immense pressure as he refused to advance legislation to reopen the government unless then-President Donald Trump supported it. Trump had been clear that he would not sign legislation to reopen the government unless it included border funding.

On January 15, 2016, a day before the address doxxing and Wild’s comment, McConnell had blocked two pieces of legislation to reopen the government that Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sought consent on, as the Hill noted.

McConnell said the Senate would not “participate in something that doesn’t lead to an outcome.”

“The solution to this is a negotiation between the one person in the country who can sign something into law, the president of the United States, and our Democratic colleagues,” he added.

Video from the Associated Press shows that federal workers also protested outside of McConnell’s on January 16, 2019, the day Wild called for his address to be plastered on a billboard.

Ultimately, on January 25, 2019, Trump signed a three-week stopgap to end the partial shutdown.

Revelations of Wild’s comments come on the heels of the near assassination of Trump in her home state of Pennsylvania after years of vitriolic rhetoric against Trump and MAGA voices from leading voices on the left, including President Joe Biden.

Breitbart News reached out to Wild’s office on Friday and again on Sunday for comment regarding her 2019 Facebook comments, but did not receive a response.

Protesters have shown up at McConnell’s doorstep multiple times in the past, both at his homes in Louisville and in Washington, DC.

In September 2020, after McConnell said he would work to fill late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, over 100 protesters went to his Louisville home, as the Louisville Courier Journal reported at the time.

In November 2021, demonstrators with ShutDownDC went to his home in the nation’s capitol to protest his filibustering of Democrat bills, WDRB noted.