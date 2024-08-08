Trump Agrees to 3 September Debates; It’s Up to Harris to Accept or Decline

Former President Donald Trump announced he has agreed with Fox News, NBC News, and ABC News to three debates in September. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris’s team will have to accept or decline the challenges.

Trump said at his press conference held at his luxurious seaside Mar-a-Lago estate that he has come to terms with Fox News for a September 4 debate.That would be followed by an ABC News debate on September 10 and an NBC News debate on September 25. He also noted there is a “fairly full agreement” on the NBC News debate that is “subject to them” at the network. Trump also said CBS would do the vice presidential debate.

#BREAKING: President Trump agrees to 3 presidential debates against Kamala Harris, including ABC

– Fox News on Sept. 4

– NBC on Sep. 10

– ABC on Sep. 25 "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree." "We have to set the record straight." pic.twitter.com/1oX5acO5F6 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 8, 2024

“Those networks, they’re very anxiously awaiting that date and those dates,” Trump said.

“We have spoken to the heads of the networks, and it’s all been confirmed, other than some fairly minor details – audience, some location, which city would we put it into – but all things that will be settled very easily,” he added.

Trump said Harris’s camp “has to agree to the terms.”

“I don’t know if they’re going to agree,” Trump said, noting that she has not done an interview in the 18 days since she supplanted Biden at the top of the ticket. “She’s barely competent, and she can’t do an interview”:

However, he said he looks forward to the opportunity to confront Harris on the debate stage about key issues such as immigration.

“But I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight. Why is it that millions of people were allowed to come into our country from prisons, from jails, from mental institutions, insane asylums – even insane asylums,” he said.

Trump and President Joe Biden initially agreed to a September 10 ABC News debate, but Trump canceled it after the successful behind-the-scenes pressure campaign from top Democrats, donors, and Hollywood elites forced Biden off the ticket.

