Time Magazine Cover Shamelessly Hypes Kamala Harris: ‘Her Moment’

Republicans mocked the cover of Time magazine for its “reintroduction” of Vice President Kamala Harris, a radical-left political figure in American national politics since 2017.

“The reintroduction of Kamala Harris,” as Times‘ X handle described the cover, is ironic because it suggests Harris needs a “reintroduction” — all while the media have failed to hold even one unscripted interview with Harris about her policies for 22 days since she entered the race.

The lack of interviews runs counter to the multitude of interviews the media typically conduct when a candidate needs an introduction to voters upon entering a race.

Harris appears to be the exception to the rule. The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago, on December 2, 2023.

Only a few reports last week recount Harris’s lack of unscripted interviews, much less any blistering headlines about her failure to sit for a primetime interview after receiving the nomination.

Several Republicans mocked Time’s cover:

“If it wasn’t crystal clear before, the media is in the tank for Kamala Harris and they’re not even hiding it,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung posted on X:

If it wasn't crystal clear before, the media is in the tank for Kamala Harris and they're not even hiding it. https://t.co/YTTvfHE7P7 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 12, 2024

“In three weeks, the U.S. Regime Propaganda media transformed Kamala Harris from a national embarrassment to an iconic and transformational politician while not even pretending to know or care what she believes,” Rob Smith wrote:

“It’s just stunning to me how the media glosses over the fact that this woman didn’t receive a single vote from anyone,” Sean Parnell said. “She was selected, not elected. Just straight up propaganda in every way.”

She was selected, not elected. Just straight up propaganda in every way. https://t.co/qy22fqamVY — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 12, 2024

“Looking at media treatment you’d think she was a fresh face just coming into action, not the sitting Vice President who has heavy fingerprints on every bad policy that drove Joe Biden to political extinction,” Matt Whitlock said.

Looking at media treatment you’d think she was a fresh face just coming into action, not the sitting Vice President who has heavy fingerprints on every bad policy that drove Joe Biden to political extinction. https://t.co/y8r1vUnH6U — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2024

“And the Democrat-media human centipede continues to grow,” mocked Ben Shapiro:

And the Democrat-media human centipede continues to grow… https://t.co/ioleaGH3Qt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 12, 2024

“Why did she need reintroducing? Is it that she needed to change all her policies?” Charles C. W. Cooke asked.

Why did she need reintroducing? Is it that she needed to change all her policies? https://t.co/oq87sfcptX — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 12, 2024

“We’re on about 8 reintroductions of her, for a reason but here’s Time’s new cover. Soak it up,” Stephen L. Miller said:

We're on about 8 reintroductions of her, for a reason but here's Time's new cover. Soak it up. https://t.co/iXqmQz1FWV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2024

“There is no media bias,” Alexa Henning mocked:

