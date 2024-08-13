Election Integrity: RNC, Trump Campaign Surpass 150,000 Poll Watchers and Workers

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and Trump campaign have surpassed 150,000 poll watchers and workers after setting out for their goal of 100,000 for their election integrity program, the RNC announced Monday.

“The RNC and Trump Campaign set out to build an unprecedented 100,000-person-strong election integrity program,” the GOP announced on X. “We have already passed 150,000 poll watchers and poll workers! Americans are ready to save our country.”

The RNC and Trump campaign announced the launch of the massive election integrity program earlier in 2024, describing it as the “most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history.”

The multi-pronged program includes five areas:

Logic & Accuracy Machine Testing

Early Voting

Election Day Voting

Mail Ballot Processing: Adjudication & Duplication

Post-Election: Canvass, Audits, Recounts

Every battleground state will have an election integrity hotline, and with that comes poll watching, which is a massive part of the program. Along with this comes “comprehensive training sessions” every month on election monitoring. In fact, in late July, the GOP celebrated 100 days until the election by holding a nationwide election integrity training event.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Virtual and in-person trainings will be hosted by the Trump campaign throughout 17 states and led by several “top-level surrogates” who will provide remarks “designed to energize grassroots volunteers,” according to a press release from the RNC shared exclusively with Breitbart News. The trainings come as the RNC celebrates on July 28 one hundred days to go until victory for former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates “up and down the ballot.” “The RNC is excited to announce that today is our Election Integrity Day of Training,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “We are proud to join the NRCC and NRSC in conducting the first-ever national election integrity campaign designed to protect the ballot.”

In June, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump issued a warning to anyone planning to cheat in the upcoming election.

“We are also sending a loud and clear message out there to anyone who thinks about cheating in an election. If you cheat in an election, we will find you, we will track you down and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” she said.