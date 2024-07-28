The Republican National Committee (RNC) is preparing to celebrate 100 days to go until the 2024 presidential election by holding a massive election integrity training event across the nation.

Virtual and in-person trainings will be hosted by the Trump campaign throughout 17 states and led by several “top-level surrogates” who will provide remarks “designed to energize grassroots volunteers,” according to a press release from the RNC shared exclusively with Breitbart News.

The trainings come as the RNC celebrates on July 28 one hundred days to go until victory for former President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates “up and down the ballot.”

“The RNC is excited to announce that today is our Election Integrity Day of Training,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “We are proud to join the NRCC and NRSC in conducting the first-ever national election integrity campaign designed to protect the ballot.”

Top-level surrogates who will be leading the training sessions include Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and former Fox News commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle.

After the surrogates give remarks, Election Integrity staff for the RNC will be equipping the participants taking part in the training sessions “with the knowledge and skills to effectively oversee potential problems in the electoral process.”

This will help to guarantee that each vote “is counted accurately and fairly,” the press release from the RNC added.

In April, the Trump campaign and the RNC announced a massive election integrity program featuring “100,000 dedicated volunteers and attorneys” who would be deployed throughout battleground states.

The RNC’s recent press release noted that “under Chairman Whatley” and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, the RNC was “executing an unprecedented legal strategy and fighting in courtrooms across the country with nearly 100 legal” interventions taking place during this cycle.

“Our mission is simple: make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Whatley added in his statement. “We are calling on all patriots to join our efforts to get out the vote, protect the ballot, and Make America Great Again!”